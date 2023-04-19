Have the cheapest Netflix plan? Here's some good news for you

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Netflix is upping the video quality for streamers who subscribe to the “Basic with Ads” plan.

The cheapest tier is also getting an upgrade for the number of simultaneously streaming screens.

While Netflix has announced upsetting news about paid account sharing for US subscribers in its latest earnings report, there’s one little piece of information that might make certain members happy. If you currently subscribe to Netflix’s cheapest plan, aka, the “Basic with Ads” plan, you’ll be pleased to know that the streamer is upping your video quality at no extra charge.

The $6.99/month plan will soon deliver 1080p video quality, up from 720p. The upgrade will roll out widely within this month. Moreover, Netflix will also allow simultaneous streaming on two screens, up from single-screen streaming, under the same plan. That means you can finally have two people watching on the Basic with Ads tier.

“We are pleased with the current performance and trajectory of our per-member advertising economics. In the US for instance, our ads plan already has a total ARM (subscription + ads) greater than our standard plan. So this month, we’ll upgrade the feature set of our ads plan to include 1080p versus 720p video quality and two concurrent streams in all 12 ads markets — starting with Canada and Spain today,” Netflix wrote in its Q1 2023 shareholder letter.

No changes were announced for the remaining three Basic, Standard, and Premium plans.

