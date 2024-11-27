Deal: Upgrade your movie nights with this Nebula Capsule 3 portable projector

The holidays are almost here, as is Black Friday. Deals are hot, so it’s the best time to get all those cool gadgets you’ve been wanting the whole year. I love to unwind by watching online content and movies, so I’ve been considering getting a portable smart projector for some time, and I found the perfect deal. The Nebula Capsule 3 portable projector is only $379.99 right now, down from its usual $499.99 retail price. Buy the Nebula Capsule 3 portable smart projector for $379.99

This offer is available from Amazon, and it is labeled as a Black Friday deal. This means you may only have a few days left before the deal disappears.

Anker NEBULA Capsule 3 Projector Anker NEBULA Capsule 3 Projector See price at Amazon Save $120.00 Black Friday Deal!

Good portable projectors are hard to come by, especially if you’re looking into the ones that are actually portable. Many of them are a bit too large to really carry around comfortably. The Nebula Capsule strikes the perfect balance between size and function, though. It measures just 3.15 x 3.15 x 6.30in. This may even fit in some larger pockets!

It’s a pretty capable little projector, too. It can project a Full HD resolution image that can be expanded up to an impressive 120 inches. Brightness could be improved, but 200 lumens is still enough for a very pleasant experience, given it’s dark enough. It even has an 8W speaker, which will come in handy when you want to take it elsewhere and prefer not lugging around an extra speaker. There’s also an integrated battery, which allows for 2.5 hours of operation. That’s more than enough to watch most films!

The best part about the Nebula Capsule 3 is that it has built-in Google TV. This means it has access to the Google Play Store, so you can use it to watch all your favorite streaming apps without the need for an external source. Of course, like any Google TV, it also supports Chromecast!

The Nebula Capsule 3 is quite the treat! Make sure to act quickly if you’re taking advantage of this deal. Black Friday is only a couple of days away, and we’re not sure if this offer will stand after that. Cyber Monday deals are often different, so there is a chance you’ll miss out on maximum savings.

