NASA is launching a streaming service on November 8

TL;DR NASA is launching a streaming service called NASA Plus next week.

The service doesn’t require a subscription and is completely ad-free.

It will feature NASA’s Emmy Award-winning live coverage, shows based on missions, and more.

NASA is launching more than rockets these days. The space agency is gearing up to unveil its new streaming service called NASA Plus on November 8. The service was previously in beta but will be available to all later next week.

Unlike commercial streaming platforms, NASA Plus will be an ad-free, subscription-free streaming service. NASA says it’ll give users access to the agency’s Emmy Award-winning live coverage and views into its missions through a collection of original video series, including a handful of new series launching with the streaming service.

NASA’s new streaming efforts are part of an overall digital transformation of the organization, which also comes with a revamped website and app.

The agency has put out a new trailer teasing the launch of NASA Plus, with footage of spectacular views of our planet and beyond.

We launch more than rockets. This month, we launch our new streaming service, NASA+. https://t.co/McWnWOKXSu

No ads. No cost. Family friendly!

Emmy-winning live shows

Original series

On most major platforms No subscription req.No ads. No cost. Family friendly!Emmy-winning live showsOriginal seriesOn most major platforms pic.twitter.com/5ffjptumUJ — NASA (@NASA) November 1, 2023

NASA’s streaming service is launching at a crucial time when the agency is gearing up four astronauts to the Moon after 52 years. The Artemis II will be Moon-bound sometime around November 2024. Astronauts on their first flight aboard NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft will venture to the lunar surface, and we hope the new NASA Plus streaming service will have some jewels for us to marvel at from that mission.

