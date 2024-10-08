The Narwal Freo X Ultra robot vacuum and mop is $500 off, the cheapest it has ever been

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event has taken off, and we’re searching high and low for all the hottest deals. If you’re looking for a robot to clean your floors, you have to consider this deal. The Narwal Freo X Ultra is still our favorite robot vacuum and mop. While it usually costs $1,400, right now, you can get it for just $900. That is a $500 discount, and this is a record-low price for this product! Buy the Narwal Freo X Ultra robot vacuum and mop for $900

This offer is available from Amazon, and as mentioned above, it is part of the retailer’s Prime Big Deal Days event, which runs from October 8 to 9. Keep in mind these event’s deals are available exclusively to Amazon Prime subscribers, so check out the pricing and sign up for Prime here, if interested. Also, keep in mind new subscribers will get a 30-day free trial, so you might get access to these offers for free!

Narwal Freo X Ultra Narwal Freo X Ultra Our floors have never looked cleaner Powerful suction, anti-clog dirt channels and brushes, LiDAR and laser sensors, and a convenient self-cleaning base station make the Narwal Freo X Ultra one of the best robot vacuums we've seen for home users. Safe and efficient operation for wood, tile, carpet, and nearly every floor surface in between. See price at Amazon Save $500.00 Prime Big Deal!

The Narwal Freo X Ultra robot vacuum and mop is quite impressive. It is a high-end robot through and through, and its capabilities will help you understand why it’s worth its higher price. This robot has an 8,200Pa suction power, and we’ve seen it literally pick up metal marbles with ease. It also features a tri-laser system for avoiding obstacles, which works like a charm.

The dual mopping pads also rotate to scrub the floors more thoroughly. The new brush is also tangle-free, which will be heaven-sent to those of us with long hair or pets. The dust bin has a compression system that can store dust for seven weeks.

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Now that you know its cleaning power, let’s start talking about the other intelligent features. The base is quite the treat. It can actually wash the mopping pads, and then it will dry them using hot air, all on its own. The same system will analyze the water, find out how dirty it is, and it will send the robot to keep cleaning until the water returns clean. The base station also has a clean water reservoir, a dirty water canister, and a detergent bin.

Want in on this discounted price? Remember, these deals will only last until tomorrow, October 9, and it’s a record-low price. You might want to grab yours as soon as possible!

