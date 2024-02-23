Record $376 price drop on the underrated Motorola ThinkPhone

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

The Motorola ThinkPhone, introduced at last year’s CES, builds on the Lenovo PC brand. While primarily aimed at business, it has excellent specs and made our list of the most underrated phones of 2023. An unprecedented deal has it on sale for just $323.99 today. Motorola ThinkPhone for $323.99 ($376 off)

Originally selling for $700, we’d never previously tracked the Android phone on sale for less than $400. Motorola is clearly feeling generous this weekend. Scoring four stars out of five in our review, you’re getting a lot of bang for your buck at this price.

Motorola ThinkPhone Motorola ThinkPhone Worth thinking about. The Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola lives up to the proud tradition of the ThinkPad and is a great buy for enterprise customers looking for smart looks and reliability. See price at Motorola Save $376.00

The Motorola ThinkPhone sports a unique Volcanic Gray Aramid fiber back, diverging from the conventional glass rear panel. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, ensuring solid performance. Its 6.6-inch OLED display boasts an impressive 144Hz refresh rate, and the ThinkPhone supports ReadyFor capabilities, facilitating seamless integration with Windows PCs for file sharing and more. It also includes a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging.

This could be a flash sale given the size of the discount, so don’t dwell on it for too long. Learn more via the widget above.

