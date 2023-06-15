The best Motorola Razr Plus pre-order deals in the US

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Google isn’t the only manufacturer looking to challenge Samsung in the foldable phone market. The Motorola Razr Plus (2023) became available for pre-order today, with a $1,000 price tag that mirrors the retail price of the Galaxy Z Flip 4. But there are ways that you can swerve that hefty outlay to varying extents, so we’ve rounded up the best Motorola Razr Plus pre-order deals.

T-Mobile It seems that T-Mobile is the only place you can pick up the Razr Plus completely free of charge, but not without strings attached. You can save the full $1,000 in the form of bill credits when you add a line on the Go5G Plus or Magenta Max plans and commit to 24 months of service. For those upgrading on those plans, you can trade in your old device for the same price reduction on your new handset.

Outside of those premium plans, you can save up to $500 on the handset via a trade-in or a new line on another qualifying plan.

AT&T AT&T is the other carrier offering a great offer on the latest foldable, and it doesn’t involve a trade-in. By adding a new line of service on a qualifying unlimited plan, you’ll pay just $5 per month for the device. Over the life of a 36-month contract, that works out to total savings of $820.

Motorola There are no freebies available direct from the manufacturer when you pre-order the Razr Plus, but there is a trade-in program you can take advantage of. Motorola claims that the trade-in can drop the price of your new phone to just $1, although many devices listed will only reduce your payable balance by $200-$400.

Best Buy Best Buy is offering $100 off the Razr Plus (2023) when you pre-order the phone and activate it to a carrier at the point of sale. You can also save as much as $650 via a trade-in, which obviously depends on the handset you want to switch up and its condition.

Amazon It’s slightly disappointing to see that Amazon isn’t offering any Motorola Razr Plus pre-order deals just yet, beyond the free 90 days of Amazon Music Unlimited that isn’t specific to this device. We’ll be sure to advise you if this changes. You might still enjoy the convenience of ordering from the ubiquitous retailer, especially if you have any Amazon Gift Cards to use up.

Whichever outlet you pre-order the Razr Plus from, you can expect it to be shipped on or around June 23.

Comments