Amazon slashes 30% off the Motorola Razr Plus 2023 ahead of Black Friday
The Motorola Razr Plus (2023) was a revelation this year, giving the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 a serious run for its (and your) money. We liked it at its $999.99 retail price, so a record $300 price drop in the Motorola Black Friday sale is too good to miss.
The clamshell-style Android phone blends nostalgia with modern features. Key specs include a 6.9-inch, 165Hz internal foldable display and a 3.6-inch cover display — the largest in its class. It’s powered by a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, and the premium build offers Gorilla Glass Victus, an IP52 dust resistance rating, and a stainless steel hinge that allows it to fold flat. At $100 less than its Samsung counterpart in this promotion, there’s never been a better time to upgrade.
The wider Motorola sale has more fantastic Black Friday deals for your consideration. Here are some of our favorites:
- Motorola Razr 2023 for $499.99 ($200 off)
- Motorola Edge Plus 2023 for $599.99 ($200 off)
- Motorola Edge 2023 for $349.99 ($250 off)
- Motorola ThinkPhone for $399.99 ($300 off)
- Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 for $249.99 ($150 off)
- Moto G Power 5G 2023 for $199.99 ($100 off)
- Moto G 5G 2023 for $179.99 ($70 off)
- Moto G Play 2023 for $99.99 ($70 off)