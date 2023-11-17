Amazon slashes 30% off the Motorola Razr Plus 2023 ahead of Black Friday

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Motorola Razr Plus (2023) was a revelation this year, giving the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 a serious run for its (and your) money. We liked it at its $999.99 retail price, so a record $300 price drop in the Motorola Black Friday sale is too good to miss. Motorola Razr Plus (2023) for $699.99 ($300 off)

The clamshell-style Android phone blends nostalgia with modern features. Key specs include a 6.9-inch, 165Hz internal foldable display and a 3.6-inch cover display — the largest in its class. It’s powered by a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, and the premium build offers Gorilla Glass Victus, an IP52 dust resistance rating, and a stainless steel hinge that allows it to fold flat. At $100 less than its Samsung counterpart in this promotion, there’s never been a better time to upgrade.

Motorola Razr Plus (2023) Motorola Razr Plus (2023) The sharpest Razr to date. Lightweight, ultra-sleek, and infinitely flexible, the Motorola Razr Plus (2023) flips open to reveal a gorgeous display that looks seamless, feels smooth, and shines bright. Also featuring the largest cover screen on a foldable phone of this form factor, the Razr Plus is offering serious competition to its foldable rivals. See price at Amazon Save $300.00

