Motorola's next Galaxy Z Flip rival might bring a welcome upgrade at the same price

TL;DR The price and colorways of the Motorola Razr Plus (2024), aka the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, have leaked.

The phone could cost the same as last year with a welcome storage and RAM upgrade for the base model.

Motorola is expected to announce the new Razr in June.

Motorola’s next foldable phone — the Razr Plus (2024), also expected to be called the Razr 50 Ultra in some markets — might come in at the same price as last year. A new leak with screenshots of the phone’s price from a European retailer shows that it could cost €1,200 (~$1,289) in the region. That’s the same price as the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, aka the Razr Plus (2023).

What’s great is that Motorola seems to have upped the configuration for the new Razr while keeping the price unchanged. According to the leaked price listings spotted by DealNTech, the latest model will be available with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage at the €1,200 price as opposed to a starting combination of 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, which was the case last year. If this information is accurate, that’s quite a nice upgrade Motorola is offering this year around. Of course, the leak could always turn out to be wrong, so treat it with a fair bit of skepticism.

Meanwhile, the listings also reveal the color options for the Razr Plus (2024), including Blue, Green, and Peach Fuzz.

Last week, a leak provided live images of the phone, showing a design similar to the Razr Plus (2023). It also outed colorways, RAM, and storage details for the upcoming Razr, which match what we’re seeing in today’s leak.

Motorola debuted the Razr 40 Ultra in June last year, so we’re expecting the Razr 50 Ultra to launch soon. The phone should be unveiled in China before it hits global markets. It’s expected to be available in North America later as the rebranded Razr Plus (2024).

