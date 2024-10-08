The 2024 Motorola Razr Plus plunges $240 in Prime Day sale

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Of the many excellent Android phone deals in the Prime Day 2 sale, the offers on the Motorola 2024 flagships might just be the best out there. Both the Motorola Razr Plus (2024) and Edge (2024) are at their lowest prices ever right now, with savings of up to 36% to be had.

The Motorola Razr Plus (2024) hasn’t previously been more than $100 off on Amazon, but a massive $240 price drop today gives you the chance to get it for just $759.99. We were impressed by the sleek design, featuring an upgraded hinge and a larger 4-inch cover display than its predecessor. Its Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset delivers smooth performance, and the camera setup offers a 50MP main sensor and 2x telephoto zoom. The 4,000mAh battery supports fast 45W charging, and the software is both clean and ad-free.

There’s an even bigger discount on the Motorola Edge (2024) in percentage terms, with the more conventional and affordable handset reduced from $550 to just $349.99. Compared to last year’s model, it features a sleeker camera bump and the addition of a customizable “Quick Button” that’s similar to Apple’s Action button. It retains the 6.6-inch pOLED display with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch response. Key upgrades include the Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 chipset and a larger 5,000mAh battery, ensuring better performance and battery life.

You’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription to catch these deals, but you can grab the free 30-day trial just to score the discount.

