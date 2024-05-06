Motorola Razr Plus (2024): Leaked live image hints at imminent launch

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The Motorola Razr Plus (2024) appears to be going through certification, which has provided a live image.

The foldable will reportedly be available in Blue, Orange, and Green.

It’s said to have 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Back in January, we were treated to a leaked render of what was believed to be this year’s iteration of the Motorola Razr Plus. Now a live image of the foldable device — also known as the Motorola 50 Ultra — has emerged online, as well as some new information.

The outlet 91mobiles, in collaboration with tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, has shared a new live image of what’s believed to be the Motorola Razr Plus (2024). The handset has already received a number of certifications, and this image appears to show the device as it goes through another certification process.

Based on the image, it appears that Motorola hasn’t made any drastic changes to the design. It still has a large secondary screen with two cameras on the exterior. We can also see the back panel, which the outlet claims will come with Blue, Orange, and Green color options. There’s also a top center-aligned punch-hole cutout for a selfie camera on the main display. The publication’s source adds that the new Razr will have 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Interestingly, the outlet’s source claims that the model number is XT-24510-3. This would contradict a leak from January, which claims that the model number is XT-2453-3. The discrepancy between these reported model numbers could have something to do with different regions or storage options.

As the Motorola Razr Plus has appeared on certification sites like the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), it would seem that a launch may not be too far away.

