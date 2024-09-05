Deal: Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are free when you buy a Motorola Razr Plus 2024

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Are you looking to get a Motorola Razr Plus 2024? It is a pretty awesome phone, and it’s even better if you can catch a nice deal on it. While there are no actual discounts on it right now, Motorola is offering a freebie to anyone who buys the $1,000 phone. The brand will give you a pair of Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, which cost $280 right now. Get the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 Bose and Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II for just $1,000

This offer is available straight from Motorola’s official website. You’ll get the free Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II regardless of which color of the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 you pick. Available colors include Spring Green, Midnight Blue, Hot Pink, and Peach Fuzz.

Also worth noting is that, with this bundle, you also get a 35% discount on the optional 2-year Motocare Accidental Damage Protection plan. This brings the insurance plan from $160 down to $104. Simply add it to the cart during purchase.

Motorola Razr Plus (2024) + Bose QuietComfort II Motorola Razr Plus (2024) + Bose QuietComfort II The Razr Plus gets even sharper. Motorola's Razr Plus is set to challenge the Galaxy Z Flip with an even bigger cover screen and so much more! See price at Motorola Save $279.00

Both the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 and Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are both exceptional products. Let’s go over them individually so you know what you’re signing up for.

The Motorola Razr Plus 2024 is a foldable phone that mixes modern tech with the classic Razr style from the 2004 feature flip phone. It is by no means outdated, though. You’ll get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and 12GB of RAM, so performance won’t be an issue. The design is modern and really fun, thanks to the folding mechanism. I still get comments and questions about my foldable flip phone, so this one will definitely catch some eyes, too.

Motorola has taken the 2023 version and improved upon it with the 2024 Razr Plus. The hinge has been slimmed down, as have the bezels all around the cover display, giving it a much more refined look. Motorola is also known for being adventurous with materials, and this phone isn’t the exception, rocking a vegan leather back we know many of you will love. We also found the cameras to be better, at least compared to the 2023 version.

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

While no longer the latest and greatest, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are still awesome. I personally reviewed them and found the overall experience pretty good, including audio quality and comfort. These were $300 earbuds at launch, after all, and while the price was reduced, they are still pretty expensive at $280. That said, what makes them really stand out is the spectacular ANC performance. In fact, back then, these offered the best noise canceling I had ever tested, and they were so good I barely got hit by a bus in NYC, which I didn’t hear coming at all. So, be careful!

Want in on this bundle? You should probably act soon, as we don’t know how long Motorola will keep this sale live. It does mention the 35% discount on the insurance plan is available only for a “limited time,” though. If you’re looking for a great foldable smartphone already, this deal is hard to beat.

