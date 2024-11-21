Get a Motorola Razr and Razr Plus 2024 flip phone at record-low prices

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

No one can deny that foldable flip phones are really cool! And it’s not just about the novelty of a foldable display or dramatically closing the flip phone to hang up a call. When folded closed, these also become tiny, fitting in any pocket with ease, even shirt pockets. That said, all of the best foldable phones are pricier than usual. If you don’t want to spend too much, the Motorola Razr 2024 and Motorola Razr Plus 2024 are your best bet, and right now you can get them at a significant discount! Buy the Motorola Razr 2024 for just $424.98 ($275.01) Buy the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 for just $749.98 ($250.01)

These offers are both available from Amazon, and are labeled as Black Friday deals. One important thing to note is that these maximum savings are only available for specific color versions of these phones, which are the Motorola Razr 2024 in Spritz Orange and the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 in Spring Green. Other color models are still on sale, but at slightly higher prices.

Motorola Razr 2024

Motorola Razr 2024 (Spritz Orange) Motorola Razr 2024 (Spritz Orange) The best value Razr. Motorola's more affordable Razr means business with an updated design and improved cameras. See price at Amazon Save $275.01 Black Friday Deal!

The Motorola Razr 2024 is the cheapest flip phone you can get that we would still recommend. It’s an especially good proposition at just $424.98. This is actually a record-low price, even if by a single penny.

You’ll enjoy a pretty nice experience. For starters, the build quality and design are pretty nice for a phone at this price range. It has an aluminum frame and vegan leather back, which looks and feels amazing. The selection of colors is also really fun. This time around, Motorola added a large 3.6-inch external display, which is much more usable than the previous generation’s tiny 1.5-inch window.

The main LTPO AMOLED display measures 6.9 inches and has a Full HD+ resolution, along with a 120Hz refresh rate. The performance is obviously not competing against high-end handsets, but casual users will need no more than the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X and 8GB of RAM. We also love that it still has an IPX8 rating, so it’s pretty water-resistant, despite its foldable mechanism and affordable price point.

Motorola Razr Plus 2024

Motorola Razr Plus 2024 (Spring Green) Motorola Razr Plus 2024 (Spring Green) The Razr Plus gets even sharper. Motorola's Razr Plus is set to challenge the Galaxy Z Flip with an even bigger cover screen and so much more! See price at Amazon Save $250.01 Black Friday Deal!

If you want an upgrade, the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 is getting much closer to its higher-end contenders. Some may even argue it’s better in many ways! It has a similar aluminum frame and leather-like design, as well as that IPX8 rating for water resistance. You’ll find plenty of improvements all around, too.

For starters, the external display is even bigger at 4.0 inches. The internal screen is also improved. It has the same 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution, but gets an impressive 165Hz refresh rate.

Performance is also improved, thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and 12GB of RAM. And while it suffers a bit in the battery department, at least it can charge at snappy 45W speeds. Not sure which to get yet? You can check out our Motorola Razr 2024 and Razr Plus 2024 review to read our full thoughts on these. We also have a list of the best foldable phones if you want to check out some alternatives. If you’re getting one of these Motorola Razr models, though, you best act quickly! These are record-low prices and only specific colors are this heavily discounted. We don’t think these savings will last long.

