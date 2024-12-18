Deal: Save $240 on the Motorola Razr Plus 2024!

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Foldable flip phones are my favorite. They offer an unmatched level of pocketability in a market that is eliminating smaller phones. That said, foldable phones can get pricey! If you’re looking to get a good deal on a flip phone, the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 is one of your best bets. It is on sale right now, further reducing the price. You can take it home for $759.99, saving you $240. Get the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 for just $759.99

This offer is available directly from Amazon. The maximum discount is only available for one color version: Spring Green. All other color models are $799.99, which is still a good deal.

Motorola Razr Plus 2024 Motorola Razr Plus 2024 The Razr Plus gets even sharper. Motorola's Razr Plus is set to challenge the Galaxy Z Flip with an even bigger cover screen and so much more! See price at Amazon Save $240.00

The Motorola Razr Plus 2024 is an excellent smartphone, despite its lower price point compared to direct competitors. In fact, some may argue it is the best one around, as a few factors make it really stand out from the competition.

For starters, it is designed and built very nicely. It will definitely look unique, featuring a leather-like back that will look really nice and feel smooth to the touch. It is undoubtedly grippier than glass, offering more security while holding it. The aluminum frame also gives it a touch of quality. Despite the foldable mechanism, it still gets an IPX8 rating, offering maximum water resistance.

The external display is also among our favorites in foldable flip phones. It is one of the largest of its kind, measuring in at four inches and covering nearly the whole device’s front. You’ll have a great time taking advantage of it for quick tasks. When you want to get more involved with your apps and content, unfolding it will unwrap a 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a Full HD+ resolution. Here’s another outstanding feature: the panel has a 165Hz refresh rate. Frame rates will be smoother than what you see in most of the very best smartphones around!

Performance shouldn’t be a problem, either. It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and 12GB of RAM. We weren’t big fans of its battery life, but at least it can charge quickly at 45W! And while the camera system isn’t amazing, it is significantly better than the previous generation’s, which is nice.

This may not be a record-low price, but it gets really close to it. The only time we’ve seen the price lower, it was $749.99. We’re not sure we will see that again, though. And if we do, it might be a while before it happens. It might be better to secure the $759.99 price now, so go get it while you can!

Extra deal: The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is $150 off

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 The Flip gets refreshed. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 introduces several exciting updates over previous Flip phones. It is equipped with a larger battery, improved cooling, and a next-gen chipset. 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage mean you do not need to compromise on performance. The 3.4-inch front display offers info at a glance, while the 6.7-inch 22:9 main AMOLED display offers a 120Hz refresh rate. See price at Samsung Save $150.00

The most popular flip phone these days is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. If you want that one, it is also on sale, but not by much. It’s currently $949.99 from Samsung, and maximum savings only apply to three color models: Crafted Black, Peach, and White. All other color versions are $999.99. The discount will be applied when you choose not to trade a device in.

Again, it’s not the deal of the year, but at least it’s on sale, and it’s an option if you want something a bit higher-end. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is gorgeously designed and pretty sturdy thanks to the aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It gets a slightly better IP48 rating, which adds dust protection to the equation.

You’ll find no issues with performance, as it gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, along with 12GB of RAM. The 6.7-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2x display has a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The external display is smaller at 3.4 inches, but it is still good for quick actions.

The one major pro about Samsung’s device is that it gets that industry-leading seven-year upgrade promise. That’s far better than Motorola’s commitment to three OS upgrades and four years of security patches.

If neither of these convince you, we also have a dedicated list of the best foldable smartphones. Check it out for more alternatives!

