Deal: The new Motorola Razr Plus 2024 is $100 off right now!

The Motorola Razr Plus 2024 was launched in July, so it has been around only for a couple of months. We don’t usually see discounts on newer devices, so if you’ve been eyeing the foldable phone, it’s a great time to pull the trigger. The Motorola Razr Plus 2024 is $100 off right now, bringing the cost down to $900. Get the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 for $900

This deal is available from Amazon, and the discount applies to all color versions. Available hues include Midnight Blue, Spring Green, Peach Fuzz, and Hot Pink. If you prefer, you can also get the same discount from the official Motorola website.

Motorola Razr Plus (2024) Motorola Razr Plus (2024) The Razr Plus gets even sharper. Motorola's Razr Plus is set to challenge the Galaxy Z Flip with an even bigger cover screen and so much more! See price at Amazon Save $100.00 Limited Time Deal!

The Motorola Razr Plus 2024 is a high-end device through and through, so it’s nice that you can get it for $900. Performance is up to par with the big guys, thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and 12GB of RAM. The 6.9-inch Full HD+ display is also gorgeous, featuring an LTPO AMOLED panel with a super smooth 165Hz refresh rate.

The device is also very nicely designed, featuring an aluminum frame, a Gorilla Glass Victus front, and a unique vegan leather back that gives it plenty of personality. It actually has an IPX8 rating, giving it a high level of water resistance, a rare feat in foldable flip phones. The external display is also pretty large at four inches. The battery isn’t huge at 4,500mAh, but you do get 45W wired and 15W wireless charging speeds.

Want in on this deal? This is still the lowest price we’ve seen this handset go for, so it’s a great deal if you’re looking for a new, high-end flip phone. Catch this deal while you can! We’re not sure how long the offer will stand, or when we will see these prices again.

Alternatively, you can check out our list of the best foldable phones for other alternatives.

