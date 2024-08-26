This is the lowest price we've seen the Motorola Razr Plus 2023 hit

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

With the 2024 Motorola Razr devices already launched, discounts on the 2023 models have become pretty common. That said, this is the lowest price we’ve seen on the Motorola Razr Plus 2023. You can get this handset from Woot! for just $500. That is a 50% discount, and $100 cheaper than Amazon’s current discounted price. Get the Motorola Razr Plus 2023 for just $500

This deal is offered by Woot!, and it is only for the Black color model. The order is, however, fulfilled by Amazon.

Motorola Razr Plus (2023) Motorola Razr Plus (2023) The sharpest Razr to date. Lightweight, ultra-sleek, and infinitely flexible, the Motorola Razr Plus (2023) flips open to reveal a gorgeous display that looks seamless, feels smooth, and shines bright. Also featuring the largest cover screen on a foldable phone of this form factor, the Razr Plus is offering serious competition to its foldable rivals. See price at Woot! Save $500.00

The Motorola Razr Plus 2023 is a great device, even in 2024. Especially at just $500! For starters, you will love the foldable phone form factor. It’s actually a flip phone, reminiscent of the classic Razr, but with modern specs worthy of a modern smartphone. Performance is way above average for this price range, thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor and 8GB of RAM.

We also happened to love its premium design. It was also one of the first flip smartphones to offer a larger cover screen, measuring 3.6 inches. The main internal screen has a 6.9-inch pOLED panel with an impressive 165Hz refresh rate. It also happens to reproduce 120% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, so it has great color accuracy. Battery life averages at about one full day, according to our own testing, and charging is pretty fast at 30W.

If you don’t need the latest and greatest, you’ll be able to save big bucks by getting the Motorola Razr Plus 2023. It is still an awesome device, and at just $500, it is a steal. Just make sure to act quickly and purchase yours soon, as Woot! is known for its short-term deals, and they can run out of stock when sales are very popular.

If you’re looking for other affordable alternatives, you should also take a look at our list of the best budget smartphones. We have plenty of other options there.

You might like

Comments