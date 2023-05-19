Motorola Razr 40 Ultra might get different name in US, very fancy cover display

TL;DR The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra could be rebranded in the US as the Motorola Razr Plus (2023).

It also appears the cover display can support full Android apps.

The new foldable phone will launch on June 1.

Rumors are ramping up hard for the next flip-style foldable phone from Motorola. Up until now, we’ve been referring to the two expected phones as the Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra. However, it appears those names will not launch in the North American market.

Thanks to reliable leaker Evan Blass, we suspect the two phones will land in the United States as the Motorola Razr (2023) and the Motorola Razr Plus (2023). This would make a lot of sense when you consider that this is exactly what Motorola does with its Edge phones. The recent Edge 40 Pro landed in the US as the Edge Plus (2023), so it all lines up.

Elsewhere, Blass showed off what appears to be newly leaked promotional imagery for the phones. The very official-looking pics and videos show the phone from all angles. A video also demonstrates full Android apps launching on the very large cover display of the phone. Check it out below (h/t 9to5Google for video download).

Motorola Razr Plus (2023) cover display apps

The video demonstrates the launching of Android apps on the cover display, including a game, a music player, and even a full QWERTY keyboard for responding to messages.

Theoretically, this could allow a user to operate most smartphone functions without needing to unfold the phone. This would save on wear and tear when it comes to the hinge and internal display while also making quick functions faster and easier.

Unfortunately, it’s tricky to tell which phone is demonstrating this feature. Is it the Razr (2023) or the Motorola Razr Plus (2023)? Also, is the United States getting both models or just the Plus variant? We have many questions. They all should be answered on June 1, which is the confirmed launch date for these devices.

