Motorola may be getting close to launching its next Razr

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The rumored Motorola Razr 50s Ultra has appeared on the Wireless Power Consortium certification website.

The new foldable may support 15W wireless charging.

The design appears to be very similar to the Razr Plus (2024).

While Motorola’s Razr Plus (2024) is a little cheaper than Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 6, it’s still not exactly affordable. If you’ve been waiting for Motorola to release something that will be a little kinder to your wallet, you may not have to wait long. What could be a more affordable Razr was recently spotted on a certification website.

A device with the model number XT2451-6 recently made a stop at the Wireless Power Consortium, as reported by 91mobiles. The certification listing mentions that the marketing name for the handset is the Moto Razr 50s Ultra. There are no details about the potential price, but the “s” included in the name would suggest it could be priced lower than the Razr Plus (2024).

Along with the name and model number, the listing shows that it has a maximum load power of 15.0, which could mean it will support 15W wireless charging. We also get a look at the design for every angle. Based on this image, it looks like we can expect something pretty similar in style to the Razr Plus (2024).

That wasn’t the only stop the Razr 50s Ultra made, as it also appeared on the Finnish-based SGS Fimko certification site. Although the listing doesn’t shed any extra light on the specs, it does tell us there are multiple variants of the device. These variants have the model numbers XT2451-1, XT2451-2, XT2451-3, XT2451-4, XT2451-5, and XT2451-6.

Given that the device is making the usual rounds for certification at the moment, the launch likely isn’t too far off. We’ll just have to wait to find out when that launch date is. Let us know in the comments what you think of the Razr 50s Ultra.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments