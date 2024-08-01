Hot deal: Get the brand-new Motorola Razr 2024 for a mere $79 from Total Wireless!

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

If you’re looking to get a great foldable phone, here’s a deal you won’t be able to beat. Total Wireless is currently offering the brand-new Motorola Razr 2024 for only $79! You’ll have to meet some requirements to get this price, but even if you don’t, all other customers can get it for just $199, which is still a fantastic deal considering the regular price is $700. Get the Motorola Razr 2024 for $79

All customers can get the Motorola Razr 2024 from Total Wireless at just $200. Only those who meet specific requirements can get it for just $79. You’ll have to verify your identity, sign up for either the Total 5G Unlimited or 5G+ Unlimited plans, transfer your number to a new Total Wireless account, and sign up for Auto Pay. Total Wireless also mentions this is a limited-time deal and that you can only get two devices per account using this offer. It’s also only available in gray, so you’ll miss out on the other colors available for the Razr 2024.

Motorola Razr (2024) Motorola Razr (2024) The best value Razr. Motorola's more affordable Razr means business with an updated design and improved cameras. See price at Total Wireless Save $620.99 With Specific Plans!

The Motorola Razr 2024 is a great device. The manufacturer has upgraded the external screen to a much larger 3.6-inch panel, as opposed to the tiny window in the Motorola Razr 2023. And while this is no high-end competitor, it is packed with specs that should keep most users happy.

The MediaTek Dimensity 7300X and 8GB of RAM will keep performance running smoothly unless you start running super-intensive tasks. The device comes with a very nice 6.9-inch Full HD Plus pOLED display. It also has a 4,200mAh battery, and pretty fast 30W charging, as well as 15W wireless charging. We loved the clean software, the leather-like design, and the improved cameras. You can read all about our impressions in our full Motorola Razr and Razr Plus review.

Of course, you’ll have to keep in mind that this deal is exclusive to Total Wireless subscribers, which is owned by Verizon. This means the device will be locked to said carrier. And if you want to get the phone at the $79 price, you’ll need either the Total 5G Unlimited or 5G+ Unlimited plans. These cost $50 or $60 a month, respectively.

Total Wireless is very clear about the fact that this is a limited-time deal, and it is only available “while supplies last.” You might want to sign up for this deal sooner rather than later, just to make sure you don’t miss it.

