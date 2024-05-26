Feast your eyes on these real Motorola Razr 2024 images

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The Motorola Razr 2024 has appeared on the website of China’s telecommunications authority.

The listing shows off real images of the foldable phone while also revealing a host of specs.

We’ve already seen several Motorola Razr 2024 series leaks, including specs and apparent renders of the foldable phones. The disclosures aren’t ending here, though, as a regulatory listing has just shown off real photos and specs for the vanilla model.

China’s TENAA regulatory body has listed the Razr 50, tipped to arrive in the US as the Razr 2024, on its website (h/t: IT Home). The filing notably gives us real images showing the device from the front, back, and side. The image showing the rear of the handset confirms a huge cover display, seemingly wrapping around the two camera lenses.

We also get a comprehensive look at Razr 2024 specs, although it’s worth stressing that TENAA sometimes uses placeholder information for some specs. Nevertheless, the filing lists a 2.5GHz octa-core chipset, 8GB to 16GB of RAM, 128GB to 1TB of fixed storage, and a ~3,950mAh dual-battery system.

Other notable listed specs include a 6.9-inch FHD+ OLED screen, a 3.6-inch OLED cover display (1,056 x 1,066), a 50MP+13MP rear camera pairing, a 32MP selfie shooter, and a fingerprint scanner. The screen and camera details, in particular, seem to be in line with a previous Razr 2024 leak.

Finally, the outlet notes that the phone measures 171.3 x 73.9 x 7.2mm and weighs 188 grams. That puts it in the same rough ballpark as the Razr 2023. Either way, it seems like the new foldables are inching ever closer to a release.

