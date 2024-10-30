Today's hottest smartphone deals come from Motorola and REDMAGIC

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Are you looking to get a new smartphone? These are pretty much tiny pocket computers, and they are priced as such. Smartphones aren’t cheap! I am firmly against paying full price for anything, so I am always on the lookout for great deals. Today, we have a couple. The Motorola Razr 2024 is available for just $449, which equates to a $250.99 discount. If you want something with more raw power, the REDMAGIC 9S Pro is $20 off, bringing the cost down to $629. Buy the Motorola Razr 2024 for $449 Buy the REDMAGIC 9S Pro for $629

The Motorola Razr 2024 offer is available from Amazon, and the discount only applies to the Spritz Orange color version. Meanwhile, the REDMAGIC 9S Pro $20 discount is offered by the REDMAGIC website, and it applies to all versions. The latter is part of the phone maker’s “Halloween Sale,” which ends on November 7, 2024.

Motorola Razr 2024: A foldable for the budget-conscious

We have a list of the best foldable smartphones full of great options, but there is a common trend with these: most are too expensive. The Motorola Razr 2024 is a true winner in the budget department, and it’s our favorite mid-end flip phone — especially right now that it’s only $449. The only downside is that only the Spritz Orange version is at this lower price, but it is arguably the most fun color version, and we know many of you will love it.

The Motorola Razr 2024 is a pretty good phone, too. The design is unique, and not only because of the color. It has vegan leather and suede touches that make it look unique and also provide a comfortable grip. In our Motorola Razr 2024 review, we also mentioned that we loved the slimmed-down design and the inclusion of a much larger 3.6-inch cover display. The internal display is also pretty nice, featuring a 6.9-inch Full HD+ LTPO AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate.

It gets a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X and 8GB of RAM. While not too impressive, this should be enough performance for most casual users. Overall, it’s a great package, considering the price.

REDMAGIC 9S Pro: A powerful gaming phone at a low price

Now, if you really want performance, here’s another excellent deal for you. This is a gaming phone with enough raw power to handle anything you throw at it. While the $20 discount doesn’t seem like much, this phone is rarely on sale, and we can see why. The $649 full price is already amazingly cheap for what you get! That $20 discount is really just a cherry on top.

The REDMAGIC 9S Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and the base model comes with 12GB of RAM. That said, RAM can be upgraded to 16GB. Everything else about this phone is high-end. You’ll get a gorgeous 6.8-inch panel with a 2,480 x 1,116 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a max 1,600 nits of brightness. It also has a massive 6,500mAh battery. Not to mention, it can charge super fast at 80W!

Of course, it also comes with a nice set of gaming-focused features. There’s a built-in fan to keep your phone cool (or less hot) during long gaming sessions, as well as an optimized 10-layer design to improve cooling efficiency. It also has pressure-sensitive triggers and even RGB lighting!

This phone is a beast! We’re surprised such a powerful handset can cost only a bit more than mid-tier budget devices. Are you convinced by these deals? Make sure to make up your mind soon! The Motorola deal could end anytime. Of course, we also have a general list of the best Android phones if you want other great alternatives and don’t mind spending more.

