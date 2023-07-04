Motorola Razr series hits India, hints at standard Razr price in US

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Motorola has brought its latest Razr foldable phones to India.

The standard model starts at ~$732 in the region.

This could hint at an aggressive price for the vanilla variant in the US.

Motorola launched the 2023 Razr series in the US last week, consisting of the standard Razr and the more capable Razr Plus. We got a $999 price tag for the Plus variant, but the company didn’t dish out US pricing for the standard model. Now, the new phones have launched in India, and the Indian pricing might give us a hint of what to expect for the standard variant in the US.

Motorola launched the Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra (as they’re known outside the US) in India yesterday, and the phones start at Rs 59,999 (~$732) and Rs 89,999 (~$1,098) respectively.

This pricing could give us a rough idea of what to expect for the standard model’s US price. The Razr Plus retails for $999 in the US, making it cheaper than the ~$1,098 Indian price. By that logic, we could see a $699 or $649 price tag in the US based on the standard model’s ~$732 price in India.

How much would you pay for the Razr in the US? 90 votes $900 1 % $800 to $899 1 % $750 to $799 6 % $700 to $749 4 % $650 to $699 24 % $600 to $649 21 % $599 or lower 42 %

This is just a somewhat educated guess, so it’s entirely possible that the final price is different altogether (e.g. $750 or $800). Nevertheless, Motorola previously noted to journalists that the standard Razr would be “meaningfully cheaper” than the Razr Plus in the US.

Either way, you’re getting a 6.9-inch 144Hz OLED foldable screen, a mid-range Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, and a 4,200mAh battery here. The standard Razr is also equipped with 30W wired and 5W wireless charging. The phone lacks the premium variant’s giant cover display though, opting for a tiny ticker screen instead.

Other notable features include a 64MP+13MP dual rear camera system, an IP52 rating, eSIM support, and a solid update commitment (three major OS updates and four years of security patches).

