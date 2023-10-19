Be an early Motorola Razr 2023 adopter with this $100 launch discount

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

We’ve had some time to get used to the Razr Plus (2023) in the US, but its little brother only became available to buy in the States today. The Motorola Razr (2023) comes with a promotional deal on its already affordable price tag, giving you the chance to be one of the first Americans to own the new Android phone for just $599.99. Motorola Razr (2023) for $599.99 ($100 off)

Running on Android 13, the Motorola Razr (2023) is powered by the robust Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device boasts a dual-display setup: a 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED main display with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support, and a 1.5-inch OLED external display.

The Motorola Razr (2023) is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It features a 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED main display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1.5-inch OLED external display. The phone has a 4,200mAh battery with 30W TurboPower and 5W wireless charging.

For photography enthusiasts, the phone comes equipped with a 64MP external camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and a 32MP internal camera featuring Quad Pixel technology. A side-mounted fingerprint reader and face unlock capabilities ensure security is on point, and the 4,200mAh battery supports 30W TurboPower charging plus 5W wireless charging.

