The Motorola Razr 2023 is just $450 right now, its lowest price ever

Are you looking for a smaller phone? They seem to be dying, but we still have foldable flip phones, which will occupy much less space in your pocket. And if you get the Motorola Razr 2023 right now, it will also leave more space for the cash you’ll be saving! The Motorola Razr 2023 is currently going for just $450, its lowest price ever. This is a 36% discount, saving you $150. Get the Motorola Razr 2023 for $450

There are a couple of reasons why the price is so low right now. For starters, we’re gearing up for Amazon Prime Day, which means all manufacturers are making their hottest deals available. Additionally, the Motorola Razr 2024 has already been announced and will be available on July 24. Motorola likely needs to get rid of some old inventory, and this is your chance to save money.

The deal applies to all Motorola Razr 2023 colors: Cherry Blossom, Sage Green, Summer Lilac, and Vanilla Cream.

Motorola Razr (2023) Motorola Razr (2023) The Motorola Razr (2023) is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It features a 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED main display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1.5-inch OLED external display. The phone has a 4,200mAh battery with 30W TurboPower and 5W wireless charging. See price at Amazon Save $251.00

Despite the newer model coming to market soon, that device will cost $699. At $450, the Motorola Razr 2023 continues to be a fantastic option if you’re looking for one of the best cheap phones around. It’s pretty capable, considering it features a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor and 8GB of RAM. The LTPO pOLED display is pretty large at 6.9 inches, and it has a smooth 144Hz refresh rate. There’s also a small 1.5-inch external screen for notifications and settings controls.

Of course, you will love the foldable nature of the device. When shut closed, it is small and portable. I’ve also found that the external screen is more than enough for most quick actions. And the reason I speak from experience is because the Motorola Razr 2023 is actually my personal daily driver! I still love this little thing, even in 2024.

That said, we know some of you might want something a bit more capable. The Motorola Razr Plus 2023 is also discounted. You can get it for just $650, which is a whopping $350 under its original $1,000 price! That phone has a better processor and a much larger 3.6-inch external display.

Motorola Razr Plus (2023) Motorola Razr Plus (2023) The sharpest Razr to date. Lightweight, ultra-sleek, and infinitely flexible, the Motorola Razr Plus (2023) flips open to reveal a gorgeous display that looks seamless, feels smooth, and shines bright. Also featuring the largest cover screen on a foldable phone of this form factor, the Razr Plus is offering serious competition to its foldable rivals. See price at Amazon Save $350.00

Both of these are great deals if you’re looking to save some money on a good foldable flip phone. You should act quickly, though, as we’re not sure how long they will stay in stock or when the deal will run out.

