Motorola Moto G75 leak gives a sneak peak at colors, specs, and more

TL;DR Images for the Moto G75 have leaked.

Some of the phone’s specs were also revealed in the leak.

The Moto G75 will come in black and blue color options.

Motorola is getting ready to release a new budget Android phone — the Moto G75. Although the handset is still unavailable, a new leak has given us a look at this upcoming smartphone.

The folks over at 91mobiles have gotten their hands on renders of the Moto G75. The leak not only reveals the design and color options, but also provides a few details on the specs.

It appears the Moto G75 will be available in black and blue, with the blue colorway coming with a leather back panel. If you were hoping for a radical design change, you won’t be getting it here as the handset appears to retain the typical Motorola design. That design features flat sides, a top-center punch-hole selfie camera, two rear cameras in a boxy camera bump, volume and power buttons on right, and a SIM card tray to the left. The outlet notes that the power button could double as a fingerprint reader.

As for the specs, there’s an engraving on the camera bump that suggests we’re getting a 50MP lens. It seems that that 50MP camera is a Sony LYT600 with OIS support. Some of the images also reveal the device has an IP68 rating, a 6.8-inch FHD+ display, Dolby Atmos support, and an unspecified Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.

While this leak reveals a good amount of information, there’s a lot we still don’t know about the smartphone. For example, what Snapdragon chip will Motorola give this device? We’ll just have to wait patiently for more information to surface to get our answers.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments