Motorola Moto G54 leaks: Bringing the features that matter

TL;DR Motorola Moto G54 specs and renders have leaked online.

The renders and specs suggest not much has changed compared to its predecessor.

It does look like the phone will get a display upgrade, though.

The Motorola Moto G series is filled with budget-friendly phones, and it looks like another upcoming phone in the portfolio has leaked online.

The Tech Outlook (h/t: MySmartPrice) has posted Motorola Moto G54 specs, renders, and a video, giving us a good idea of what to expect from the budget handset. The renders in particular reveal a phone that looks almost identical to the Moto G53. Check out the video below.

There’s no word on the processor, but the outlet claims it will have up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of expandable storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with “fast charge” functionality. Many OEMs call even 15W or 18W speeds “fast,” so you might want to temper your expectations in this regard.

Otherwise, the website asserts that the phone will also have a 6.5-inch FHD+ 120Hz screen (presumably LCD, in line with the Moto G53). This would be an upgrade over the G53’s HD+ display resolution.

Moto G54: What else to know? The Moto G54 is also tipped to pack a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilization and a 16MP selfie camera in a punch-hole cutout. There’s no word on the secondary cameras but the outlet mentions a macro vision mode, which suggests a macro sensor will be available too.

Other reported specs include 5G support, Android 13, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, and a water-repellent design. The phone is also tipped to arrive in Ambrosia, Ballad Blue, Coronet Blue, and Outer Space color schemes.

There’s no word on pricing or availability just yet, but the numbered Moto G line (e.g. G3x, G5x, G7x) is usually reserved for the likes of Europe, India, and Latin America. So you shouldn’t hold your breath for a release if you’re in North America. But everyone else on the hunt for a decent budget phone should keep an eye on this device.

Comments