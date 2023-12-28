Still time to grab the Moto G Play 2023 at just $99.99 ($70 off)

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Motorola has been generous in its holiday sale this year, with the Black Friday pricing on many of its Android phones still available now. We assume the sale will end as the new year approaches, so you may not have much longer to score the Moto G Play (2023) at an all-time low price of just $99.99. Motorola Moto G Play (2023) for $99.99 ($70 off)

We were a bit critical of this phone in our comprehensive review, but this deal makes it a different prospect. It’s a solid device, but our issues were mainly that you could get better value for money from other handsets around the $200 mark. That equation changes if you’re paying under $100 as you’re getting a 2023 Motorola phone at an almost burner-phone price.

The phone sports a 6.5-inch LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and HD+ resolution, housed in a design that includes those increasingly rare features we miss — a headphone jack and microSD storage expansion. It’s powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, and offers a robust 5,000mAh battery that promises extended usage without frequent charging. You’re also getting a triple-camera setup, with a 16MP main sensor complemented by a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

You still have time to catch this 41% price drop on the Moto G Play. Learn more via the widget above.

