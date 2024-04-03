One of the best budget phones is 40% cheaper today

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The $100 discount to only $149.99 is the best deal we’ve ever tracked on the device, but it’s only available in two colorways: Harbor Gray and Ink Blue. That can be an indicator of very limited stock at this unprecedented price.

Motorola Moto G 5G (2023) Motorola Moto G 5G (2023) Moto G for less. The Motorola Moto G 5G (2023) delivers a $150 price cut that brings new value to the budget device. With near-stock Android, a solid primary camera, and two-day battery life, the Moto G 5G (2023) is easy to recommend as a starter smartphone. See price at Motorola Save $100.00

The Motorola Moto G 5G (2023) impressed us by doing the basics well. It’s near-stock Android experience ensures a smooth user interface without the clutter, and the primary camera is commendable for the price point. Its battery life is great too, easily lasting two days on a single charge. It’s equipped with a Snapdragon 480 Plus chipset and a 6.5-inch HD Plus display, supporting a 120Hz refresh rate. When you throw in features like expandable storage and a headphone jack, there’s a lot to like about the device.

We don’t expect this record price drop to last for long. Catch it while you can via the widget above.

Comments