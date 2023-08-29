The 2023 flagship Motorola phones are all on sale this week

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Motorola has kicked off its Labor Day sale early, and the smartphone deals are more than a little tempting. Several of the best Motorola phones in the 2023 lineup are at all-time low prices in the promotion, allowing you to save as much as 50% on the Android devices.

One highlight of the sale is the Motorola Razr Plus (2023), which boasts a 6.9-inch, 165Hz internal foldable display and a 3.6-inch cover display — the largest in its category. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, it offers 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It features a 12MP primary camera, a 13MP ultrawide lens, and a 32MP selfie camera. You can save $100 on the device this week, which matches its previous lowest price in the short time since it launched.

There’s also $100 off the Motorola Edge Plus (2023), which offers a 6.67-inch quad-curved display with a 165Hz refresh rate. Internally, it’s powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Camera-wise, it features dual 50MP sensors for wide and ultrawide shots, a 12MP 2x telephoto lens, and a 60MP selfie camera.

There are even bigger savings to be had on the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, which is positioned between a high-end mid-tier and low-end premium phone. It boasts a 6.55-inch pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, powered by the Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G chipset. The device also features a 50MP camera system with optical image stabilization. Not only is it half-price at $399.99 in the sale, but you also score yourself a free pair of noise canceling wireless earbuds.

If those premium devices are beyond your budget, the Motorola sale hasn’t forgotten you. The manufacturer is renowned for its affordable but highly functional handsets, and they’re on offer too. A great example is the Moto G 5G (2023). Key features of the device include a Snapdragon 480 Plus chipset, a 6.5-inch HD Plus display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 48MP primary camera. The device houses a 5,000mAh battery, supporting 15W wired charging. Despite its affordability, it retains comforts such as a headphone jack and expandable storage. The phone is on offer for $224.99, and the deal includes a free pair of Moto Buds worth $60.

