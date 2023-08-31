Motorola plans to launch at least two new Moto G phones in September

TL;DR Motorola has confirmed the launch of the Moto G84 5G and Moto G54 5G in India, launching in the next few days.

The Moto G54 5G has been spotted at the FCC, indicating a possible US and global launch.

Motorola makes some good budget phones, and you could arguably even credit the idea of a “good budget phone” to the original Moto G that launched many years ago. If you’re a fan of the Moto G, Motorola is on track to launch two new Moto G smartphones in the coming week: the Moto G54 5G and the Moto G84 5G.

Motorola has officially revealed that the Moto G84 5G is launching on September 1, 2023, while the Moto G54 5G is launching on September 6, 2023. Both the phones will be launching in India on these dates, but we are crossing our fingers on the Moto G54 5G launching in the US and globally, as it was recently spotted in an FCC listing.

Motorola also has live product listings for these phones, giving us a fair idea of what to expect.

Motorola Moto G54 5G: Confirmed specifications Starting with the Moto G54 5G, Motorola says it will be the segment’s first smartphone with a combination of 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, alongside 1TB of microSD expandability. This phone also has a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 (essentially a rename of the Dimensity 930).

The Moto G54 5G has a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. Other confirmed specs include a 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC, a 6,000mAh battery, TurboPower 30 fast charging (likely 30W), a 33W charger in the box, and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

The camera setup includes a 50MP OIS primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide angle camera with a 118° field of view, and a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture.

Moto G54 5G - Mint Green Moto G54 5G - Midnight Blue Moto G54 5G - Pearl Blue

The phone is launching with Android 13 out of the box, although Motorola is only promising an Android 14 update and three years of security updates. The phone will be available in Mint Green, Midnight Blue, and Pearl Blue colors, though these branding names could change if and when it comes to the US.

Moto G84 5G: Confirmed specifications The Moto G84 5G has not been spotted yet at FCC, but it comes with a Snapdragon 695 SoC, which makes us hopeful of seeing it in the US. This phone has 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage but no microSD capabilities.

The Moto G84 5G has a 6.55-inch 10-bit FHD+ pOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. Other confirmed specs include a 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC, a 5,000mAh battery, 33W fast charging with a charger in the box, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The camera setup includes a 50MP OIS primary camera with f/1.88 aperture and 1/1.5-inch sensor, an 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide angle camera with a 118° field of view, and a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.45 aperture.

Moto G84 5G - Marshmallow Blue Moto G84 5G - Midnight Blue Moto G84 5G - Viva Magenta

The phone is launching with Android 13 out of the box, although Motorola is only promising an Android 14 update and three years of security updates. The phone will be available in Marshmallow Blue, Midnight Blue, and Viva Magenta colors.

Comments