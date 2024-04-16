The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is Motorola's take on a top-tier Ultra flagship

TL;DR Motorola has announced the new Motorola Edge 50 Ultra and Motorola Edge 50 Fusion that join the Motorola Edge 50 Pro as part of the 2024 Edge lineup.

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, a 50MP primary camera, 125W wired fast charging, 50W wireless fast charging, and more.

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 (or Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 in some regions), an IP68 rating, and more.

Many people are familiar with Motorola as a brand that makes great budget phones, but the company has also been making its presence felt in the mid-range and flagship Android market. Today, the company is launching the new Motorola Edge 50 series, comprising the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, and the previously launched Motorola Edge 50 Pro. It is also launching the new Moto Buds Plus earbuds to cover your earbud needs.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is the star of this series, though it may not be the super overkill flagship we have come to expect from phones with the “Ultra” moniker.

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra has a 6.7-inch Super HD pOLED display with a resolution of 2,712 x 1,220 pixels and a refresh rate of 144Hz. It is a 10-bit color panel calibrated for 100% DCI-P3 color space and comes with Pantone-validated color and Pantone Skintone Validated certifications. At 197g, the phone also has a well-balanced weight, as we’re accustomed to seeing Ultra flagships go beyond 220g in the hand. The mid-frame of the phone is made of aluminum, while the front is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

On the inside, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, coupled with 12GB or 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB or 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. As a bonus, the phone also supports microSD cards up to 1TB, as mentioned in the press release.

The phone has 125W TurboPower wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging (through the Motorola TurboPower 50W Wireless Charging Stand), which are more than enough to charge the 4,500mAh battery quickly.

Moving on to cameras, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra has a capable setup. The primary is a 50MP, 1/1.3-inch sensor with f/1.6, 1.2µm pixels, PDAF and OIS. The ultrawide is a 50MP shooter with f/2.0 aperture, 0.64µm pixels, 122° FoV, and autofocus for macro capabilities. The telephoto camera is a 64MP shooter with f/2.4 aperture, 1.4µm pixels, autofocus, and OIS, capable of providing 3x optical zoom. The front camera is a 50MP shooter with f/1.9 aperture, 0.64µm pixels, and autofocus.

Other important specifications of the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, USB 3.1 Gen 2 support with DisplayPort 1.4 through the USB-C port, NFC, UWB support, and a nice IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

The phone comes with Android 14 out of the box with Motorola’s new Hello UX. Users can use the app drawer’s search bar to find on-device apps, contacts, and settings, and Motorola is promising that you will soon be able to use the same for web search and generative AI features, too. Moto AI on the Edge 50 Ultra will let users generate personalized device wallpapers by uploading a picture of their outfit or through a text prompt.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: Pricing and availability

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra will go on sale in the coming weeks at a starting price of €999 (~$1,063). The phone will be available in Nordic Wood, Forest Grey, and Peach Fuzz colors, the latter two being vegan leather. It will be available in markets in Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Oceania.

Motorola also mentioned a “commitment to expanding the edge family in North America this year” but did not elaborate on which devices that would entail. Motorola usually rebrands these devices for the North American market, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see this same phone make an appearance in the US with a different name later in the year.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is one phone with two different sets of internals depending on the market in which you purchase it. The regular variant has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, while the phone destined for Latin America has the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1. You also have fewer RAM and storage combinations in Latin America. As a whole, you get 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion has a 6.7-inch FHD+ pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit color support, and Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. The phone also has a 5,000mAh battery and comes with Android 14 out of the box. It also features an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

For cameras, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion has a 50MP LYT-700C primary camera with f/1.88, 1µm pixels, and OIS. The ultrawide is a 13MP shooter with f/2.2 aperture, 1.12µm pixels, 120° FoV. The front camera is a 32MP selfie camera with f/2.45 and 0.7µm pixels.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Pricing and availability

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion will go on sale in the coming weeks at a starting price of €399 (~$424). The phone will be available in Forest Blue, Hot Pink (vegan suede), and Marshmallow Blue (vegan leather) colors. It will be available in markets in Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Oceania.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro has already launched in some markets with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, a 50MP f/1.4 primary camera, 125W fast charging, and more. You can check out our Motorola Edge 50 Pro hands-on to know more about what we think of this device.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Pricing and availability

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is already on sale in India but will soon also be available in Europe, Oceania, and Latin America, including Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Mexico, at a starting price of €699 (~$743).

Moto Buds Plus earbuds

Motorola is also launching the new Moto Buds Plus earbuds in North America for $130. These feature dual dynamic drivers, active noise cancelation, and more.

How do you like Motorola’s new 2024 Edge lineup? Let us know in the comments below!

