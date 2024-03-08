Motorola Edge Plus (2024) leak reveals design revamp, battery downgrade

Android Headlines

TL;DR A new leak has revealed the design of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro.

The leak shows Motorola may have given the line a slight refresh.

The upcoming phone may launch in China first before its global release.

The Motorola Edge Plus (2023) was possibly the best flagship phone Motorola has released in years. We won’t know if its successor will surpass it until we have it in our hands. But until then, a new leak has given us a good look at the upcoming phone’s design while also providing a few new details.

The folks over at Android Headlines have obtained renders of what’s believed to be the Motorola Edge 50 Pro. In the US, this phone will likely be called the Motorola Edge Plus (2024). While in China, it will go by the name of the Motorola X50 Ultra.

Based on the renders, it looks like the line will go through a minor refresh. You’ll notice that the back of the device curves up into the camera bump, creating a more seamless look than the previous model. There are also new colors, which include matte black, matte purple, and an interesting-looking off-white.

While there are a few design changes, it seems Motorola is sticking with the curved display. An interesting decision given the recent trend back to flat panels. This display 6.7 inches and has a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The outlet says the device runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor with 12GB of RAM. It’s powered by a 4,500mAh battery and offers wired and wireless charging at 125W and 50W, respectively. For comparison, the Edge Plus (2023) had a 5,100mAh battery, so this would be an unfortunate downgrade.

As for the cameras, we’re getting a triple shooter setup. This setup is said to consist of a 50MP main sensor with a f/1.4 aperture, a wide angle at 13mm, and a telephoto at 73mm.

Something interesting you might notice in the featured image above is that the screen has the date April 3. The brand has already shared a teaser of the Motorola X50 Ultra in China. Maybe this could be the date the company plans to debut the phone, but that’s just speculation.

