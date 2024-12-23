The Motorola Edge 2024 is $250 off and at a record-low price

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

If you’re looking for an affordable handset, we usually wouldn’t recommend the Motorola Edge 2024. Its retail price is a bit higher at $549.99, so it’s more in the mid-tier realm. That said, today’s discount makes it a much more enticing proposition. The Motorola Edge 2024 is $250 off right now! This brings the price down to just $299.99, a record-low price for this device. Buy the Motorola Edge 2024 for just $299.99

This deal is available from Amazon, as well as Motorola’s website. The Motorola Edge 2024 is only available in one color: Midnight Blue.

While it doesn’t get much attention, the Motorola Edge 2024 is a pretty good device. It’s in the mid-tier category, which isn’t as popular. People seem to prefer either going all out with one of the best phones, or saving more with one of the best budget phones. That said, the current $299.99 price makes it a better bet than most cheap phones.

We gave the Motorola Edge 2024 a pretty good review. We really like the design, which is one of Motorola’s strengths, as it makes very unique-looking handsets. This one comes with an imitation leather back that is really nice to the touch, and will look very different from your typical metal and glass slabs. It also comes with an IP68 rating, which is a really nice addition for a phone at this price range.

The device is relatively powerful, too. It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 and 8GB of RAM. It will be more than sufficient for casual users. The 6.6 P-OLED display is surprisingly nice. This panel has your usual Full HD+ resolution, but what makes it more special is the 144Hz refresh rate, a rarity even in expensive devices.

The camera isn’t amazing, but it also isn’t too bad. That said, “modest” camera performance is very typical at these prices. We did find battery life to be sufficient, and can easily take you through a whole day on a single charge. One really cool addition, though, is that it can charge at 68W speeds. Again, this is also something you won’t usually even find in higher-end phones. For example, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is limited to 45W.

You really can’t go wrong with the Motorola Edge 2024 at this $299.99 price. Get yours soon! Holiday deals are already starting to disappear. Who knows how long this sale will last.

