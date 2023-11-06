Huge Motorola deals knock up to $300 off the Edge and Razr flagships

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Motorola really stepped up to the plate in 2023. In the Razr Plus (2023), the manufacturer has produced a flip phone to rival the industry-leading Galaxy Z Flip 5, and the latest Edge handsets are similarly impressive. With Black Friday on the horizon, a range of new Motorola deals has reduced every flagship phone to its lowest price ever.

The Motorola Edge (2023) might be the most eye-catching of the offers. Usually retailing for $600, the Android phone is now on sale for just $349.99. This 42% price drop is $100 lower than any price we’ve tracked on the device. Its bigger sibling, the Edge Plus (2023), scored a remarkable nine stars in our review, and it’s also $100 cheaper than ever. A 25% markdown lets you pick it up for only $599.99.

Motorola Edge (2023) Motorola Edge (2023) The new Motorola handset offers a 6.6-inch curved pOLED 144Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 7030 SoC, 68W fast charging, and IP68 certification. See price at Amazon Save $250.00

The Motorola Razr (2023) was already an affordable clamshell at $700, but a $200 discount gives you the chance to it up for a record-low of just $499.99. The biggest of the Motorola deals in cash terms is on the impressive Razr Plus (2023), which is $300 off at only $699.99.

These offers are going to be generating a lot of interest, so don’t miss your chance to score yourself a bargain.

