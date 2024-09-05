A new, even more affordable Moto Razr might be on the way

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A new Motorola Razr device has been spotted on the HDR10+ certification website.

The phone is named the Motorola Razr 50s, and the listing confirms that it supports HDR10+.

Based on the naming scheme, the Razr 50s could be an affordable version of the Moto Razr.

Motorola is one of the few major manufacturers actively working to bring foldable phones to the masses. This year’s Moto Razr (2024) already stands as one of the best value-for-money foldable options available. It appears Motorola is ready to take the next step in this journey.

The folks at MySmartPrice recently discovered a new Moto Razr device listed on the HDR10+ certification website. This listing confirms the upcoming phone’s name as the Motorola Razr 50s. This naming convention aligns with Motorola’s global branding strategy, as the Moto Razr (2024) and Moto Razr+ (2024) are known as the Moto Razr 50 and Moto Razr 50 Ultra outside of the United States.

Following Motorola’s established branding scheme, the Razr 50s is likely positioned as a more affordable version of the Razr 50. The certification listing, however, provides limited information, solely confirming that the display of this upcoming Motorola smartphone will support HDR10+. Since Motorola hasn’t traditionally launched a third foldable model in any given year, it’s difficult to predict what to expect from this device.

If we were to speculate, it’s possible that Motorola might utilize last year’s Moto Razr (2023) (marketed as the Moto Razr 40 in global markets) as the basis for the Razr 50s. It could even be a direct rebranding of the 2023 model. Considering the 2023 Moto Razr is frequently available for under $500 these days, it would make sense for Motorola to launch a similar package as an entirely new device with some enhancements.

Now that the device has surfaced on one certification website, we can anticipate its appearance on other platforms soon, and more information about it should be revealed in the coming days. The big unknown is whether it’ll make it to the US or remain an international release. Either way, if you’re on the hunt for a budget-friendly foldable, you might want to keep your eyes peeled. And if you can’t wait, the Moto Razr (2023) ($699.99 at Amazon) and the newer Moto Razr (2024) ($699 at Amazon) are solid options already out there.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments