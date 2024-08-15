Deal: The Moto G Play 2023 is just $100 right now!

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Are you looking for an affordable phone? We have a list of the best budget phones around, but none of those will be this affordable. You’ll have a hard time finding a better deal than this one. The Moto G Play 2023 is currently discounted by 41%, bringing the price to a mere $100. Get the Moto G Play 2023 for just $100!

This deal is available from Amazon, and it is specifically for the 2023 model. The Moto G Play 2024 is also discounted, but only by 13%.

The Moto G Play 2023 is already cheap at $170, and it is an excellent device at its full price point. The discounted $100 cost only sweetens the deal further. We could see this as a great option for very casual users, kids, or less tech-needy parents.

The device has a 6.5-inch HD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. These smooth refresh rates are nice to have such a low-price phone! Additionally, it has a MediaTek Helio G37 and 3GB of RAM. While performance won’t be impressive, these specs will be enough for casual users who just want to make calls, check their email, browse social media, do some light gaming, and watch their favorite videos.

You’ll get a triple-camera setup, and a sizeable 5,000mAh battery. Battery life is actually one of the things we love the most about this phone. It can literally last days on a single charge. No matter what we did with the phone, we were able to make it last at least two days.

We’re not sure how long this deal will last, and getting a decent phone for $100 is nearly unheard of. You might want to go buy the Moto G Play 2023 as soon as possible, if you want in on this offer. Again, if you want to spend a bit more, you can also upgrade to the Moto G Play 2024 for $130.

