The new Moto G's triple camera setup is just dual cameras and a dud

TL;DR Motorola has unveiled two new budget-friendly Moto G devices for the US market.

The new Moto G 2025 features a large 6.7-inch display, stereo speakers, an AI-powered camera system, and 5G support for just $200.

The Moto G Power 2025 is slightly more expensive at $300 and has a 6.8-inch screen, a 5,000mAh battery, and IP69 certification.

While Motorola’s flagships may not be as impressive as top-end devices from Samsung and Google, its budget-friendly Moto G series consistently ranks high among the best cheap phones each year. The company will likely continue this streak in 2025, as its newly launched Moto G 2025 and Moto G Power 2025 appear to be solid options in the sub-$300 price range.

Motorola Moto G 2025 The latest Moto G phone is a minor improvement over last year’s model, featuring a new, deceptive triple camera setup and a larger display. Motorola is positioning the device as a budget-friendly option that excels at entertainment, photography, and connectivity, giving buyers the best bang for their buck.

The Moto G 2025 features a 6.7-inch screen that refreshes at 120Hz, making it a great choice irrespective of whether you want to use the phone to watch movies or play games. The phone also features a stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos and Bass Boost for immersive audio output and retains a 3.5mm headphone jack for those who prefer wired earphones.

In terms of cameras, the Moto G 2025 features a 50MP main shooter and a 2MP macro lens. The third sensor on the back is an ambient light sensor, not an actual camera, so the phone effectively has two (barely) usable rear-facing cameras. Over on the front, it has a 16MP selfie shooter in a centered hole-punch cutout on the display.

The device packs MediaTek’s Dimensity 6300 SoC, 4GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of onboard storage paired with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W wired fast charging. On the software front, the phone runs Android 15 out of the box.

Motorola Moto G Power 2025 The Moto G Power 2025 is a slightly more premium offering with a larger 6.8-inch 120Hz display, a 5,000mAh battery, and enhanced durability. The phone is MIL-STD-810H certified and even comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The Moto G Power 2025 features a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 16MP selfie shooter to meet your photography needs. Like the other model, its deceptive triple camera setup consists of an ambient light sensor instead of a third rear-facing camera. Fortunately, its 8MP ultrawide should prove more useful than the Moto G’s 2MP macro camera.

Like the Moto G 2025, the Power model is based on MediaTek’s Dimensity 6300 SoC. However, it comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage as standard. It, too, runs Android 15 with Motorola’s Hello UX software skin out of the box.

Price & Availability The Moto G 2025 will be available starting January 30 via Motorola’s website, Amazon, and BestBuy. You can grab the universally unlocked model for $199.99 through these channels. Motorola says that the Moto G 2025 will be available at T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, AT&T, Cricket, Straight Talk, Total Wireless, Walmart for Verizon, Boost Mobile, XFinity Mobile, Consumer Cellular, Google Fi, Spectrum, USCellular, and Optimum Mobile in the coming months.

The Moto G Power 2025 will go on sale on February 6, and you can grab the universally unlocked variant from Motorola’s website, Amazon, and Best Buy for $299.99. The device will also be available at T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, Cricket, AT&T, Straight Talk, Total Wireless, Walmart for Verizon, USCellular, and Consumer Cellular in the coming months.

