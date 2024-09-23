The list of best-selling phones in H1 2024 is encouraging news for Android

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

TL;DR Research firm Omdia has released its list of the top 10 most popular smartphones globally in the first half of 2024.

Two of the top five entries are Android phones, namely the Samsung Galaxy A15 4G and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

We’re used to seeing iPhones at the top of the pile when it comes to the most popular smartphones globally. Now, Omdia has recently released its H1 2024 report, and there’s some encouraging news for Android.

Omdia released its H1 2024 report of the top 10 most popular smartphones globally, and it’s no surprise that the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 took the top two spots, respectively. However, the Samsung Galaxy A15 4G rounded out the podium this time, just missing out on the runner-up spot.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was in fifth place, which is also noteworthy as it means two of the top five most popular phones in H1 2024 were Android phones. This hasn’t happened in the first half of a year since at least 2020.

Other Android devices in the top 10 include the Samsung Galaxy A15 5G (seventh), the Xiaomi Redmi 13C (eighth), and the Samsung Galaxy A05 (tenth).

Nevertheless, Apple’s dominance is still evident as it accounted for half of the top 10. There’s bad news for the iPhone 15 Plus, though, as Omdia said it only ranked in 28th place with 3.7 million sales. So we’re keen to see how the iPhone 16 Plus performs at the cash registers.

