Mortal Kombat: Onslaught: Release date and details

WB Games

The next installment in the Mortal Kombat franchise is coming to smartphones soon, and it’s shaping up to be something unique. Instead of being a traditional fighting game, Mortal Kombat: Onslaught will be the first to bring a cinematic storyline to mobile platforms, combining combat gameplay with RPG game mechanics. Here’s everything you need to know about Mortal Kombat: Onslaught, including the release date, gameplay, and the early access beta.

When is Mortal Kombat: Onslaught coming out? At the time of writing, there is no official release date for Mortal Kombat: Onslaught. However, we know the game is scheduled to release sometime in 2023.

NeatherRealm Studios will also release Mortal Kombat 1, a new reboot for the franchise, on PC and video game consoles on September 19th, 2023. Onslaught may release around that time to capitalize on the game’s hype, or perhaps later in the fall season.

Is there a Mortal Kombat: Onslaught early access program? In October 2022, there was an early access launch of Mortal Kombat: Onslaught exclusively in the Philippines for Android users via the Google Play Store. Some aspects of the game did leak, including the opening cutscenes and gameplay, so beware of spoilers if you want to be surprised.

There is no word on any other beta releases on the way, but you can sign up for updates on the game’s official website.

Mortal Kombat: Onslaught gameplay Unlike other entries in the Mortal Kombat franchise, Onslaught will not be a traditional 2D fighter. Instead, it will be a free-to-play multiplayer online battle arena game. That means players will control multiple characters and use RPG mechanics to take down hoards of enemies from an aerial view. Expect fast-paced gameplay and combat with familiar melee attacks. “We are pushing the boundaries of Mortal Kombat to allow players to experience the franchise in new ways, while still staying true to its core visceral nature. With Mortal Kombat: Onslaught, we reimagined Mortal Kombat into a strategic team-based collection RPG with fast-paced, group melee combat that both new and existing fans can enjoy.” – Ed Boon Players can collect, customize, and level up over 30 iconic Mortal Kombat characters, including veterans like Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Johnny Cage, Jade, and Kitana. Each character will have unique fighting skills and specialized abilities to provide strategic advantages in four-person teams.

FAQs

Will Mortal Kombat Onslaught be free? Yes, Mortal Kombat: Onslaught will be free to play on Android and iOS.

Where can you play Mortal Kombat Onslaught? You can play Mortal Kombat on all mobile devices. Download the game from the Google Play Store for Android or the Apple App Store for iOS.

Comments