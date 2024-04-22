Calling all audiophiles: Moondrop teases its first Hi-Fi smartphone with new image

Moondrop

TL;DR Audio product maker Moondrop has released a teaser image of its first phone.

The phone is described as a 5G Hi-Fi mobile audio device.

It is said to feature 3.5mm and 4.4mm interfaces.

Moondrop, the electronics maker best known for its in-ear monitors (IEM), earbuds, and other audio products, is preparing to launch a new phone. The company has now given us our first look at the upcoming device.

A couple of months ago, Moondrop put up a new page on its website teasing the release of the company’s first-ever smartphone. That page says the handset will be called the MIAD 01 and describes it as a “5G Hi-Fi mobile audio device.”

Outside of the page stating that the smartphone would be “coming soon,” there wasn’t much else to gather from the tease. Fast forward to today, and the company has now shared an image on social media that shows the back of the device, along with some details.

It appears the MIAD 01 will have a dual rear camera setup. The specs of these cameras are unknown, much like the rest of the device. Something we do know, however, is that the phone will focus on audio quality as the company continues to call it a Hi-Fi player. We can also see what looks like a power button and volume rocker on the right side of the phone.

If you’re an audiophile, you may be pleased to hear that Moondrop has given the phone 3.5mm and 4.4mm interfaces. This means the MIAD 01 supports both balanced and unbalanced cables. For those who aren’t audiophiles, a balanced cable allows for the audio source to send a more consistent signal with less noise. Balanced cables also allow headphone amps to deliver more power than unbalanced cables.

While it’s nice to finally get a look at the handset, we’re still missing details on specs, price, and launch date. It looks like we’ll just have to wait a little longer for those details.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

Comments