Moondrop's audiophile-focused MIAD 01 smartphone lands in the US

TL;DR Moondrop’s first smartphone, the MIAD 01, is making its way to the US market.

The MIAD 01 caters to audiophiles with two headphone jacks and impressive audio specifications.

Beyond audio, the phone offers a vintage-inspired design, decent specifications, and a $399 price tag.

Audio electronics specialist Moondrop is making waves with its debut Android smartphone, the MIAD 01. After its initial launch in China, the device is set to enter the US market, bringing a unique proposition for audio enthusiasts.

In an era where most smartphone makers have ditched the headphone jack, Moondrop has defiantly included two of them. This, paired with a Hi-Fi DAC and decent overall specs, could make the MIAD 01 a compelling choice for music lovers.

The Moondrop MIAD 01 seems to be inspired by vintage cassette players, offering a unique aesthetic. It weighs just over 200 grams and features a 6.7-inch 1080p OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1920Hz PWM dimming. Bucking the flat-screen trend, the MIAD 01 features a curved-edge display with a small, unobtrusive punch-hole for the front camera.

It’s powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050, a capable mid-range chip offering a balance of performance and efficiency. The MIAD 01 also includes 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. For those needing even more capacity, there’s a microSD card slot supporting expansion up to a massive 2TB.

Moondrop promises solid battery life with the MIAD 01’s 5,000mAh battery, specifically claiming up to 27 hours of playback time through the 4.4mm output. 33W PD fast charging is also supported.

Of course, Moondrop’s audio-centric heritage is the MIAD 01’s true highlight. Two headphone jacks adorn the top of the device — a standard 3.5mm single-ended jack and a 4.4mm balanced jack offering greater power for demanding headphones.

The phone also incorporates a quad-channel dual Cirrus Logic MasterHiFi DAC, boasting impressive specifications — a dynamic range of 132 dB and a SINAD of 118 dB. These figures rival dedicated portable DACs/amps, potentially making the MIAD 01 a superb mobile audio player.

Moondrop further sweetens the deal with a dedicated LDO (Low Drop-out) power supply, a six-layer gold-sinking independent circuit, and hardware-level control over DAC volume. The companion Moondrop Audio Center even grants users access to DSP (Digital Signal Processing) functionality, allowing for fine-tuning of the audio experience.

Other specs and availability The MIAD 01 features a 64MP+8MP rear camera setup and a 32MP selfie camera. Moondrop openly acknowledges the camera system isn’t a primary focus but “works.” The device offers a “native” Android experience based on Android 13, promising an experience free of ads and intrusive data collection. However, Google Mobile Services (GMS) require manual installation, as is the case on some China-specific smartphones.

The solo 12GB/256GB variant of Moondrop MIAD 01 will retail for $399 via select e-commerce partners and authorized stores (specific retailers yet to be announced). Crucial details remain unclear, such as Moondrop’s software update policy and after-sales support — factors potential buyers will undoubtedly want to consider before purchase.

