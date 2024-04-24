Audio giant Moondrop reveals full details about its first Android phone (Update)

Moondrop

TL;DR Moondrop has shared additional images and details about the MIAD 01.

The handset will run on a Mediatek Dimensity 7050 8-core processor.

It will also feature a 6.7-inch 1080p OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Update: April 24, 2024 (2:56 PM ET): Moondrop has revealed the price and release date for MIAD 01 on the Chinese social media platform Weibo. The Moondrop MIAD 01 is priced at 2,499 RMB (~$345) and will be available in China on April 25. It’s still unknown when the phone will become available internationally. Original: April 24, 2024 (12:20 PM ET): Earlier this week, audio electronics maker Moondrop shared a teaser image of its first-ever Android smartphone — the MIAD 01. Since then, the company has been drip-feeding new details about the “5G Hi-Fi mobile audio device,” as well as new images.

From the reveal that came at the beginning of the week, we learned that the MIAD 01 will have a dual rear camera setup. According to the firm’s latest social post, we can expect those rear cameras to be 64MP. The device also has a front camera which offers 32MP.

Something else we learned from the initial tease was that it would feature a 3.5mm SE and a fully balanced 4.4 mm interface. Now we have some new information related to the MIAD 01’s audio prowess. Moondrop says the device boasts a flagship decoding chip, a gold-sinking independent audio circuit, and a low-dropout (LDO) power supply.

Of course, what’s a smartphone without a good display? On this front, it looks like consumers will be in store for a 6.7-inch 1080p OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1920Hz high-frequency PWM dimming. Bucking the current trend of flat displays, it appears this screen will be curved.

All of this will run on a Mediatek Dimensity 7050 8-core processor, with Cortex-A78 processors clocked up to 2.6GHz and Cortex-A55 processors clocked at 2.0GHz. It will be joined by 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS3.1 flash storage. You’ll also be able to further expand your storage capacity with an expansion card up to 2TB.

The MIAD 01 should also come with decent battery life, housing a 5,000mAh battery. Moondrop claims a user can get up to 27 hours of battery life with DSD, 4.4mm output. The device will also support 33W fast charging.

And there you have it, almost a complete spec sheet for the upcoming handset. However, it looks like we’re still waiting on a price point and a release date. What do you think of the MIAD 01? Would you pick one up when it launches? Tell us in the comments section down below.

