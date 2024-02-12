Score a record $90 price drop on this versatile Thunderbolt 4 Dock

It’s easy to grab a load of extra monitors and other devices for your desk upgrade without considering how you might connect it all up. What you need is a versatile docking station to run all of your wires through, and the 16-port MOKiN Thunderbolt 4 Dock fits the bill perfectly. Even better, it’s down to $198.99 for the first time ever. MOKiN Thunderbolt 4 Dock for $198.88 ($91 off)

The multi-use dock has only been available since November, so a drop from almost $300 to under $200 in such a short time is a surprisingly generous discount.

The Thunderbolt 4 Dock offers an impressive array of 16 ports designed to declutter and enhance your setup. It is Intel Thunderbolt Certified, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of devices, including Dell, HP, Lenovo, and MacBook. This dock supports triple 4K display configurations, with options for one 4K display at a stunning 144Hz or three at standard 4K, leveraging two 40Gbps Thunderbolt 4 ports.

For professionals requiring fast and reliable internet connections, it includes a 2.5Gbps Ethernet port. Beyond expanding your connectivity options, it also charges laptops up to 96W, alongside mobile devices with additional USB 3.1 and USB-A ports and an SD/microSD UHS-II card reader. This package is rounded off with a 150W DC adapter, a 31.5-inch Thunderbolt 4 cable, and dedicated customer service.

The Amazon deal could end at any moment, so check it out while you can. The widget above takes you to it.

