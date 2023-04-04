Wear OS 3 could be coming to these Mobvoi TicWatch smartwatches soon

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

TL;DR A customer service representative stated that a Wear OS 3 update is scheduled for Q3 2023.

The update is said to be planned for the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra and TicWatch E3.

It’s still unknown if the update will come to other Mobvoi smartwatches.

Wear OS 3 launched back in August 2021, yet there’s still only a small group of smartwatches that have the operating system. However, that group could be expanding soon according to a customer service clerk.

As reported by XDA Developers, it appears Mobvoi has offered a statement about Wear OS 3 in a Facebook post. The statement, provided by a customer service representative, indicates that a Wear OS 3 update may be coming soon.

XDA Developers

According to the agent, a product specialist received information directly from Mobvoi that the company is planning a Wear OS 3 update rollout for Q3 2023. However, the update will only be available to the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra and TicWatch E3.

The company has made promises like this before, this is just the most recent one. So it would be smart to take this message with a grain of salt until it actually happens. Despite that, some news is better than none, so this is still good to hear.

As for the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS, it’s unknown when Mobvoi plans to finally update this smartwatch to Wear OS 3. Owners will just have to continue waiting until more information comes out. However, Mobvoi has been pretty tight-lipped about the whole OS situation.

Earlier this year, a leak revealed that the company was planning to launch a TicWatch Pro 5 in 2022, but it got delayed. It’s rumored that the new watch may ship with Wear OS 3 and a Snapdragon W5 Plus chip.

