First 25% price drop on the excellent TicWatch Atlas

Rushil Agrawal / Android Authority

We were mightily impressed with the Mobvoi TicWatch Atlas when we tried it out, but we expected to have to wait a bit longer to get a significant price drop on it. The smartwatch only hit the market a few months ago, and the holiday sales are behind us, but an on-page Amazon coupon drops the price of the TicWatch Atlas to just $262.99 right now. Mobvoi TicWatch Atlas for $262.99 ($87 off)

The $87 discount this deal provides on both the Black and Gray colorways is better than any offer we’ve seen on the wearable to date. The watch strikes a balance between rugged durability and stylish design, making it an appealing option if you like heading out into the great outdoors. A standout feature is a dual-display system, with an OLED screen for vibrancy and a low-power LCD for enhanced outdoor readability and battery efficiency.

Mobvoi TicWatch Atlas Mobvoi TicWatch Atlas Ruggedized Wear OS watch. The TicWatch Atlas takes on the Samsung Galaxy Watch with a ruggedized design for adventurers, Mobvoi's signature dual-display, and amazing battery life. See price at Amazon Save $87.00 On-page coupon

With an impressive three days of battery life or more, it outlasts many competitors, even with regular activity tracking. The watch includes useful features like heat map tracking, fall detection, and over 100 fitness modes, backed by accurate GPS and heart rate monitoring. It’s adventure-proof thanks to a build of robust stainless steel casing and sapphire crystal, while the rotating crown and tactile feedback provide smooth, intuitive navigation. At this price point, it’s a fantastic budget alternative to the high-end Samsung and Apple options.

We don’t know how long this coupon will last, so catch it while you can. The widget above takes you to the deal.

