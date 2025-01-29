This is your last chance to grab Mint Mobile’s unbeatable $15 three-month plan!

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Mint Mobile’s $15/month promotion for its unlimited plan is ending soon.

The offer applies to new customers, giving them access to Mint’s premium wireless service for a fraction of what major carriers like Verizon and AT&T charge for similar plans.

Users who subscribe to the offer will need to switch to a regular Mint Mobile plan after three months.

Mint Mobile’s unbeatable $15/month promotion for its 3-month unlimited wireless plan is ending soon. The offer provides users access to Mint’s premium wireless service for just $15 per month, a fraction of what major carriers like Verizon and AT&T charge for similar plans.

Customers who take advantage of this deal will have to pay $45 upfront for three months of service, which comes out to $15/month. However, the deal expires on Sunday, February 2, so if you’re planning on grabbing it, you just have a few days left to act.

This limited-time offer, available to new customers only, includes 40GB of data, access to T-Mobile’s 5G network (because it owns Mint Mobile), free roaming in Canada, and free calling to both Mexico and Canada. Users get access to a mobile hotspot and Wi-Fi calling.

For those switching from Verizon or AT&T, Mint Mobile is sweetening the deal by offering an additional buy one, get one free bonus. New customers who switch from these major carriers can get two lines for the price of one, doubling their savings.

It’s important to note that after the initial three months, users who avail the offer will need to switch to a regular Mint Mobile plan. If they choose an unlimited plan, it will cost $40 per month.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like