Mint Mobile sweetens deal with customers with free roaming in Canada

TL;DR Mint Mobile customers will have free roaming in Canada going forward.

This benefit is available on all Mint Mobile plans.

Existing customers will have this perk added to their plans automatically on the date their monthly data resets.

Planning a Canadian adventure this summer? International roaming is one less thing you’ll have to worry about if you’re a Mint Mobile customer. Mint Mobile, like competitor Google Fi, is known for its budget phone plans that start at just $15 per month. But the company is all set to make things even more affordable for its customers by offering free roaming in Canada on all its plans.

Going forward, Mint Mobile customers will have unlimited text, talk, and 3GB of high-speed data when in Canada at no additional cost, the carrier announced. This gets added to your plan automatically on the date your monthly data resets. As a Mint customer, you’ll receive an SMS notification confirming you’re covered under free roaming as soon as you cross the border. And the best part is that this perk comes without any activation fees, overages, contracts, or other hidden charges.

Mint already offers free calling to Mexico, the UK, and Canada on all its plans. The company’s latest initiative follows T-Mobile’s pledge to offer this perk to customers when it completed the acquisition of Mint’s parent company. In a recent blog post, Chief Marketing Officer Aron North said, “Since joining forces with T-Mobile, we’ve been hard at work building an even better experience for Mint customers everywhere, and today, we’re pumped to bring free roaming in Canada to everyone on every plan.”

In related news, the carrier also recently rolled out a Scam Screener feature that alerts customers to possible scam calls, enhancing their safety and ability to effectively screen calls.

