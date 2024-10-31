Mint Mobile's new kid-friendly mobile plan will save you some money

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Mint Mobile is introducing a new mobile plan made for kids.

The plan offers unlimited talk and text with 5GB of data for $15 per month.

Parents will be able to monitor their child’s data usage and will receive all communications connected to the account.

It’s not uncommon to see kids get special discounts at restaurants, museums, and plenty of other places. Now members of Mint Mobile can also add phone plans to that list. Mobile Mint has announced it is launching a mobile plan made for children.

Today, Mint Mobile revealed Mint Kids, a new wireless plan designed specifically for your “mini-me(s).” This plan will give the youngster unlimited talk and text, along with 5GB of data all for $15 per month. However, it’s important to note that there’s an introduction rate of $45 that will secure you there for three months. After that period is over, you’ll be free to modify, add more data, or cancel depending on your needs.

The carrier states that Mint Kids offers all of the benefits you get from a normal Mint Mobile plan. This includes 5G access for free, free roaming in Canada, free calling to Mexico and Canada, free mobile hotspot, Wi-Fi calling, and more.

The plan isn’t just a way to pay less for your child’s phone bill, it also offers parental controls. According to the mobile provider, parents will be able to monitor their child’s data usage. They’ll also be able to check on all communications connected to the account, including alerts.

If you want to sign up for Mint Kids, it’s available starting today. You’ll need to register online to sign up. The company says that you’ll also be able to sign up at Target starting next month.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments