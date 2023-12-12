Mint Mobile is now giving away...bacon?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Mint Mobile is doing a new promotion for the holidays.

Mint Mobile has partnered with Oscar Meyer for the promotion.

New customers can get three free months of service and free bacon with the purchase of a three-month plan.

It’s pretty common for companies to do something special with their promotions for the holidays. However, what those campaigns offer can differ drastically from one company to another. Case in point, Mint Mobile is offering the gift of bacon to its new customers.

Right now, the Ryan Reynolds-owned wireless service provider is offering four different wireless plans that include 5GB, 15GB, 20GB, and Unlimited data options. If you’re a new Mint Mobile customer, you can get three months free with the purchase of any of these plans. But that’s not all; there’s also a kind of strange but tasty twist that comes with the purchase.

Mint Mobile has apparently entered into an unlikely partnership with Oscar Meyer. New customers who buy a three-month plan can also get a free side of Oscar Meyer bacon for a limited time.

According to Mint Mobile’s site, the promotion starts today and ends on December 22, 2023. If you make the purchase, you’ll get 12oz of Oscar Meyer bacon for free.

Regardless of what you think of the quirky campaign, at least you can’t argue that it’s not a unique deal. This definitely sounds like something a Ryan Reynolds-owned company would do.

