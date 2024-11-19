Switching from Mint Mobile and need your account number? Here's how to get it

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

If you have decided to leave Mint Mobile you might be wondering how to get your account number and PIN, which are required to transfer your number to another provider. While many providers make it easy to access this information online, Mint Mobile makes the process much more difficult. Ultimately, you have only one option: you must contact customer support.

If you don’t want to directly talk to someone, your best bet is to use Mint Mobile’s online chat system. A chat box will pop up with the Fox Bot asking you to choose a topic. If you don’t follow it’s multi-step process you’ll likely run into issues getting where you need to go. The good news is you can simply all of this by simply typing To Port Out, then hit enter. Next, select Chat with Agent. It’ll ask you for your first and last name so it can look you up. Soon you’ll be connected with a human agent who can help you with the process.

In total, it should take less than 10 minutes to get your account and PIN information. Just be aware they will try to get you to stay by offering you increasingly better deals. If you are willing to hear them out while still rejecting the initial lowball offers, you can potentially save as much as $75 on a 12-month subscription based on my research.

Don’t want to do this whole song and dance? While some customer service agents might be more stubborn than others, usually you can get past the offers quickly if you say “I already have picked a new carrier and begun the setup process with SIM card in hand”. That makes it clear they won’t change your mind.

Unfortunately, the only other way to get your account information from Mint Mobile is to call them directly. You can contact Mint Mobile support at 800-683-7392.

Want to leave Mint Mobile but not sure where to go?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

If you are looking to move to another prepaid provider but aren’t sure where to get started, don’t worry. I got you! My top recommendation here would be US Mobile.

With unlimited plans starting as low as $17.50 a month (paid annually), US Mobile offers a whole lot for very little. Unlike Mint, you also have monthly payment options, and you also have the choice between T-Mobile, AT&T, or Verizon’s network. Best of all, those using Big Red’s network will get the same priority level as postpaid Verizon customers as long as their phone is 5G compatible (even while on LTE).

You can learn more in our US Mobile vs Mint Mobile guide.

Not sold on US Mobile? If you’re looking to save even more money while cutting back further on data, Tello is an easy choice to recommend.

Not impressed with Mint Mobile’s speed but like the T-Mobile network? Google Fi gives you T-Mobile’s fastest priority and has features that feel more like a postpaid service, including great device promotions. Just be aware Google Fi’s pricing is a bit closer to postpaid than prepaid as a result.

You might like

Comments