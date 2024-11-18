Ahead of Black Friday, Mint Mobile is offering 3 months service for just $30 a month!

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Traditional postpaid plans have seen significant price increases over the last few years leaving many of us turning toward prepaid carriers as a way to save money. One of the best-known options is Mint Mobile. The carrier offers some of the cheapest pricing available for those who only need a couple of lines or fewer, with rates as low as $15 a month — though you have to pay upfront annually to qualify for this rate. Want to try Mint Mobile now for dirt cheap and don’t need a lot of data? For a limited time (from now until January 2nd), Mint Mobile is offering three months of its 5G plan for just $30, or what works out to $10 a month.

To get the best offer, you’ll want to hit the button below and use the promo code FREEMONTH at checkout. Want unlimited data instead? You also have the option of getting three months of unlimited for $45 a month as well, with no promo code required. Please be aware both offers are for new customers, which means the new or existing line can’t have been with Mint Mobile in the last 90 days.

What happens after the three-month trial period is up? You’ll have the option of renewing service by paying for either 3, 6, or 12 months. The more you pay upfront, the more you’ll save. For those on the annual plan, the 5GB plan will come out to the equivalent of $15 a month after the initial trial.

For those who don’t know much about Mint Mobile, this carrier not only runs on T-Mobile’s network, it’s also owned by it. That means you can expect the same general coverage map as you’d get with T-Mobile, just at a fraction of the price.

You might like

Comments